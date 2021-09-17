Menu
MuncoBlue Telmang "Talley" Metes

August 11, 1977 - September 12, 2021

MuncoBlue Telmang "Talley" Metes was born to Walter Metes and Basilia Chiokai in Korror, Palau. He came into this world on August 11, 1977. Shortly after graduating high school, he moved halfway across the world and landed in Lincoln, Nebraska. Surrounded by his uncles, aunties, cousins and extended family, he made a life for himself.

Talley spent over a decade a Molex, attended many concerts, fished a lot, and loved to cook. A hardworker, comedian, and all-around good guy, Talley made lots of friends and memories. He left this world September 12, 2021, Altus, Oklahoma.

He is survived by his wife, Koikoi, Ngirangesil; his children, Tellysha, Wyatt, Kiara, Tiara, and Walter "TJ"; his parents, Walter and Catherine Metes; his siblings, Tiou, Kenges, Kukong, and Mica; and many uncles, aunties, and cousins.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
25
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Kincannon Memorial Chapel
3020 N, Altus, OK
