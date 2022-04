Mureen Eva (Gerkensmeyer) Bangert

February 9, 1922 - March 17, 2021

Mureen is survived by her children: Linda (William) Buckley, David (Beverly) Bangert, Philip (Sandy) Bangert; six grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren; other relatives and friends.

Visitation: 4-7:30 p.m. with family present 6-7:30 p.m. Friday, March 19, at Volzke Funeral Home, Seward. Private funeral service: Saturday March 20, 2021. Memorials in care of St. John Lutheran Church or Trinity Hope Haitian Feeding Program. Arrangements by Volzke Funeral Home, Seward.