Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Lincoln Journal Star
Lincoln Journal Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Muriel O. Miller
1931 - 2021
BORN
1931
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Carpenter-Breland Funeral Home
305 West C
McCook, NE

Muriel O. Miller

September 25, 1931 - October 5, 2021

Muriel O. Miller, age 90, of Lincoln, NE passed away Monday, October 5, 2021 in Lincoln.Muriel was born September 25, 1931 in Culbertson, NE to Axel and Ellen S. (Jacobs) Olson. Muriel married Edwin Miller on May 1, 1953 in McCook.

Muriel was preceded in death by her parents, husband; and brother. Those left to celebrate her life include her children, Judy Miller of Lincoln, Mike Miller of Traverse City, MI and Jana (Mike) Halverson, also of Lincoln; three grandchildren, and extended family members.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Heritage Senior Center Home Delivered Meals, 1312 West 5th, McCook, NE 69001. A Memorial Service will be held at 2PM on Friday, October 8 at Carpenter Breland Funeral Home, McCook, inurnment will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery. Carpenter Breland Funeral Home of McCook has been entrusted with the arrangements. Please visit our website at www.carpenterbreland.com to sign the online guestbook for the family.


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Oct. 8, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
8
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Carpenter-Breland Funeral Home
305 West C, McCook, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Carpenter-Breland Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Carpenter-Breland Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
She was a good neighbor!
Roger and Darlene Thomsen
Other
October 8, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results