Muriel O. Miller

September 25, 1931 - October 5, 2021

Muriel O. Miller, age 90, of Lincoln, NE passed away Monday, October 5, 2021 in Lincoln.Muriel was born September 25, 1931 in Culbertson, NE to Axel and Ellen S. (Jacobs) Olson. Muriel married Edwin Miller on May 1, 1953 in McCook.

Muriel was preceded in death by her parents, husband; and brother. Those left to celebrate her life include her children, Judy Miller of Lincoln, Mike Miller of Traverse City, MI and Jana (Mike) Halverson, also of Lincoln; three grandchildren, and extended family members.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Heritage Senior Center Home Delivered Meals, 1312 West 5th, McCook, NE 69001. A Memorial Service will be held at 2PM on Friday, October 8 at Carpenter Breland Funeral Home, McCook, inurnment will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery.