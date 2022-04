Muriel Jeanette Schiermann

January 14, 1933 - September 27, 2021

Muriel Jeanette Schiermann, 88, of Greenwood passed away September 27, 2021. Born January 14, 1933, in Alvo, NE to Dick and Muriel (Vickers) Fischer.

Family members include her daughters Cheryl McVey, Shelbyville, KY, Michelle "Mickey" (Cecil) Bullington, and Jodi (LG) Dudley, Tryon, NE; 10 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren; sister Carol Hoffman, Elmwood; sister-in-law Phyllis Fischer, Lincoln; daughter-in-law Gale Schiermann, Waverly. Preceded in death by her husband Robert, parents, son Randall, brother Lee Fischer, brother-in-law Don Hoffman, and son-in-law Albert P. McVey, Jr.

Funeral Service: 10:30 a.m. Saturday (10-2-21) Greenwood Christian Church, 447 Elm St., Greenwood, NE. Interment in Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation: 6-8 pm Friday, Greenwood Christian Church. Memorials to the family, Greenwood Cemetery, Greenwood Christian Church, or Greenwood Library. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com