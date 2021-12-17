Myrna M. McCormick True

December 7, 1928 - December 12, 2021

Myrna M. McCormick True died on December 12, 2021 at the age of 93 years. She was born on December 7, 1928 to Thomas and Edna (Danekas) McCormick. On August 27, 1949 she married Thomas O. True. They had one daughter, Nancy, through adoption.

Myrna is survived by her daughter Nancy Lamb (Steve); granddaughters Dr. Sarah Macomber (Kevin Borquist), Portland, OR; Dr. Jayne Nelson (Chase), Hastings, NE; grandson Ian Macomber, Minneapolis, MN; great-granddaughters Adaline, Haizley, Estella and Quinn Nelson, Hastings, NE; nieces and nephews. She is preceded is death by her parents, husband, sisters, sister-in-law and their husbands, nephews and niece.

Cremation through Aspen Cremation and Burial Services (Aspenaftercare.com), no visitation. Private family memorial. Memorials may be made in Myrna's name to the Nebraska Children's Home Society Foundation at 4939 S. 118th Street., Omaha, NE. 68137, or www.nchs.org/donate-now/.