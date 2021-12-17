Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Lincoln Journal Star
Lincoln Journal Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Myrna M. McCormick True
1928 - 2021
BORN
1928
DIED
2021

Myrna M. McCormick True

December 7, 1928 - December 12, 2021

Myrna M. McCormick True died on December 12, 2021 at the age of 93 years. She was born on December 7, 1928 to Thomas and Edna (Danekas) McCormick. On August 27, 1949 she married Thomas O. True. They had one daughter, Nancy, through adoption.

Myrna is survived by her daughter Nancy Lamb (Steve); granddaughters Dr. Sarah Macomber (Kevin Borquist), Portland, OR; Dr. Jayne Nelson (Chase), Hastings, NE; grandson Ian Macomber, Minneapolis, MN; great-granddaughters Adaline, Haizley, Estella and Quinn Nelson, Hastings, NE; nieces and nephews. She is preceded is death by her parents, husband, sisters, sister-in-law and their husbands, nephews and niece.

Cremation through Aspen Cremation and Burial Services (Aspenaftercare.com), no visitation. Private family memorial. Memorials may be made in Myrna's name to the Nebraska Children's Home Society Foundation at 4939 S. 118th Street., Omaha, NE. 68137, or www.nchs.org/donate-now/.


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Dec. 17, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
It was an honor to take care of Myrna.
Ashley OCR
December 27, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results