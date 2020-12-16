Menu
Nadene J. Stull
1926 - 2020
BORN
1926
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
All Faiths Funeral Home
2929 South Locust
Grand Island, NE

Nadene J. Stull

December 12, 2020

Nadene J. Stull, 94 formerly of Grand Island, went to her Heavenly home on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at the Lancaster Rehabilitation Center in Lincoln.

She is preceded in death by her husband Walt who died in 1984; her son, Jim who died in 2007; her parents and a brother, Richard D. Evans. Those left to treasure her memory include her sons, William "Bill" (Mary) Stull of Lincoln and Robert "Bob" (Pam) Stull of Roca; 10 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

Services will be at a later date when family and friends are able to gather and honor her life.All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements. Memorials are suggested to Trinity United Methodist Church, 7130 Kentwell Lane, Lincoln, NE 68516. Condolences may be sent to www.giallfaiths.com


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Dec. 16, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sorry to hear about Nadenes passing. Sending prayers of comfort to all of her family
Nelma Riddle
December 20, 2020
She was such a sweet woman and I was blessed to know her !
Sharlyn Stock
December 18, 2020
So sorry to hear this. My deep sympathy to the Stull Family. God Bless
Bill Jeffries
December 17, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss. It is a loss to us all. I knew Nadine from Trinity United Methodist Church and am honored to be called one of her friends. She will be missed.
Charlotte Aspegren
December 17, 2020
So sorry for your loss.....my condolences to you and your family. She was a wonderful woman! May you be blessed with many beautiful memories
Debbie Knight
December 16, 2020
