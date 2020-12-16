Nadene J. Stull

December 12, 2020

Nadene J. Stull, 94 formerly of Grand Island, went to her Heavenly home on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at the Lancaster Rehabilitation Center in Lincoln.

She is preceded in death by her husband Walt who died in 1984; her son, Jim who died in 2007; her parents and a brother, Richard D. Evans. Those left to treasure her memory include her sons, William "Bill" (Mary) Stull of Lincoln and Robert "Bob" (Pam) Stull of Roca; 10 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

Services will be at a later date when family and friends are able to gather and honor her life. Memorials are suggested to Trinity United Methodist Church, 7130 Kentwell Lane, Lincoln, NE 68516.