Nadine McHenry, age 71, formerly of Lincoln, died in Plattsmouth, Nebraska on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020. Born Dec. 14, 1948, to William and Edna (Barber) Fischer, Nadine graduated from Valentine High School in 1967, the University of Nebraska in 1971, and Kearney State College in 1975. Nadine married John McHenry on Nov. 27, 1971.

Nadine taught art and worked in advertising and marketing. In 1996, she became an artist full time where she had a successful career. She was an active volunteer, serving on numerous boards and committees.

Nadine is survived by her children, Jack (Terri) and Claire (Daniel); her grandchildren, Ella, John, Madeline, and Alexander; her brother, Bruce (Deb); and her in-laws, nieces, nephews, and friends. Nadine is preceded in death by John; her father, William; her mother, Edna; and her brother J.B. (Pat).

Services will be held at Butherus Maser & Love funeral home, 4040 A St, Lincoln, at 10:30 am, Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in her honor to the Nebraska Masonic Home Foundation. www.bmlfh.com


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
22
Service
10:30a.m.
Butherus Maser & Love
4040 A Street, Lincoln, NE 68510
