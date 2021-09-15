Nadine Rose Weber Mussman

February 25, 1926 - September 9, 2021

Nadine Rose Weber Mussman of Ohiowa, Nebraska and later Fremont, Nebraska, was born February 25, 1926 and passed away September 9, 2021. She was married to Kenneth Lee Mussman for 71 years until his passing in 2018.

Nadine is survived by children Kathren (Dave) Miller of Lincoln, Johnell (Dan) Pennington of Bennington, Gaylord (Vali) of Fremont, Burnell (Bev) of Bellevue, and David (Laura) of Omaha, as well as 14 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.

Funeral Service: Friday, September 17, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at St. John Lutheran Church in Ohiowa, NE with PMA Jim Germer presiding. Visitation: Thursday, September 16, 2021 from 1 - 8:00 p.m., family will be present from 5-7 p.m., at Farmer & Son Funeral Home in Geneva, NE. Graveside Services: Ohiowa Public Cemetery. Memorials to St. John Lutheran Church or the Ohiowa Public Cemetery. Arrangements by Farmer & Son Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at farmerandsonfuneralhome.com