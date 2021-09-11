Menu
Nadine R. Mussman
FUNERAL HOME
Farmer & Son Funeral Home - GENEVA
242 N 10th Street
Geneva, NE

Nadine R. Mussman

Ohiowa, February 25, 1926 - September 9, 2021


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Sep. 11, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Farmer & Son Funeral Home - GENEVA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Honda Family
September 16, 2021
Our prayers and thoughts are with you and your family.
Ed and LuNette Corbett
Family
September 15, 2021
Dear Johnell and family. I was saddened to hear that your mother passed. What a blessing for all of you that she lived such a long, wonderful life. My deepest sympathy and my thoughts and prayers are with you and your family. Michaela
Michaela (Phillips) Getz
Friend
September 11, 2021
