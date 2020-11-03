Menu
Nancy Ann Wiley

January 19, 1946 - October 31, 2020

Nancy Ann Wiley, 74, passed away October 31, 2020. Born January 19, 1946 to William H. and Janice M. Wiley in Lincoln and was a life-long resident. She graduated from Southeast High School in 1965 and was a volunteer at Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital. She is survived by her brother William H. Wiley and sister-in-law Nadine B. Wiley. She was preceded in death by her parents, William H. and Janice Wiley. Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Metcalf Funeral Home Chapel, 245 N 27th Street. Visitation one hour prior to Service. Due to Covid-19 the current CDC guidelines will be followed and face masks will be required. The service will be recorded and placed on website for later viewing. Memorials to the family for future designation. Condolences can be left online, to the family at www.lincolnalternativefuneral.com.


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Nov. 3, 2020.
