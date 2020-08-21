Nancy Anne Schmoker

December 31, 1948 - August 18, 2020

Nancy Anne Schmoker, 71, of Lincoln, passed away August 18, 2020. Born December 31, 1948 in Loup City, NE to Chester and Ellen (Johnson) Dinsdale. Nancy was a payroll assistant at Square D for twenty years and also worked in the food service industry.

Family members include her husband Barry; son Brent Schmoker, Lincoln; brothers Jerry (Valerie) Dinsdale, West Palm Beach, FL and Ronnie Dinsdale, Green Valley, AZ. Preceded in death by her parents, sister Sue Dinsdale, and brother Bill Dinsdale.

Memorial Service: 11:00 a.m. Monday (8-24-20) Roper and Sons Chapel, 4300 'O' Street with Pastor Kerry O'Bryant officiating. Inurnment will be 2:00 p.m. in Omaha National Cemetery. No Visitation, Cremation. Following the CDC COVID-19 guidelines, we will comply with social distancing seating and limited room capacity. Masks are required for all in attendance. Memorials to Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation. "Hugs from Home" or Condolences online at Roperandsons.com