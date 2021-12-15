Nancy Ann Armbrust

September 16, 1931 - December 12, 2021

Nancy passed away Dec 12, 2021 in Elkhorn Nebraska at the age of 90. She was born in Omaha on Sep. 16, 1931 to Dr. Theodore Vormsborg and Alice (Britton) Pedersen. She attended Minne Lusa and Monroe elementary schools, and graduated from Benson High School in Omaha. While attending Omaha University, she joined the Chi Omega sorority. As a member of Job's Daughters, she was given the honor of being the State of Nebraska Grand Bethel Honored Queen.

She met her future husband, Dwayne Armbrust, at Confirmation Class at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Benson, NE, and they married Dec. 9, 1951. They began their lives together in the Millard area and, in 1957, settled on their beloved farm near Elkhorn for the next 63 years, where they raised their 4 children. Nancy loved being a farm wife, and, as such, was a full partner with Dwayne in all operations of their farm.

And she loved being an integral part of her Elkhorn community; at Bethany Lutheran Church in many roles and, especially the Quilting Circle, 4-H as a Leader, Arcadia Extension Club and Nebraska Extension Board, Eastern Star-Luna Chapter, V.E. Grange/Elkhorn, and Elkhorn Eagles Club #3943 to name a few. More than anything, Nancy loved her family and cherished her role as wife, mother and grandmother.

Her husband, Dwayne, and brother, Dr Gordon W. Pedersen, preceded her in death. Survivors include her children, Sandy (Cal) Brummund, Elkhorn, NE, Laura (Dave) White, Walton, NE, Bill (Diane) Armbrust, Elkhorn, NE, Diana (Steve) Lucas, Elkhorn, NE. 11 grandchildren: Rebecca Brummund (Mike) Block, Craig (Dana) Brummund, Michaela White (Wes) Ochs, Sean (Heather) White, Trevor White, Mindy Lucas (Jon) Myer, Tom (April) Lucas, Kelly Lucas Royer, Ryan (Laura) Armbrust, Erik (Dzenana) Armbrust, Dain Armbrust, 12 Great-grandchildren: Emercyn & Bauer Block, Kiera & Brynn Brummund, Elizabeth & Whitney White, Henry & Kresten Armbrust, McKenzie, Emma, Kristina & Richard Lucas, Joseph Royer; and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation: 4-8 pm Sunday, December 19th at Reichmuth Funeral Home, with family receiving friends from 6-8pm and Eastern Star service beginning at 7:30 pm. Funeral service: 11:00 am Monday, December 20th at Bethany Lutheran Church in Elkhorn. Interment: Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery, Omaha, NE. Memorials may be directed to Bethany Lutheran, the Museum of Danish America (Elk Horn, IA), or donor's choice. Funeral webcast available at http://www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com/obituaries/permalink/10280045/LTWebcast