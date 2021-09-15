Nancy M. Kimmen-Bouton

April 19, 1968 - September 12, 2021

Nancy M. Kimmen-Bouton, 53, Lincoln passed away September 12, 2021. Born April 19, 1968, in Omaha, NE to Michael and Joyce (McClain) Kimmen, Sr. Nancy was an IT Specialist for Data First Omaha.

Family members include her husband, Todd; brothers Michael Kimmen, Jr., Patrick and John Kimmen, all of Lincoln; father Michael (Judy) Kimmen, Sr., Defiance, IA; mother Joyce Kimmen, Lincoln; nieces and nephew Ashley and Katlyn Kimmen, Ian Kimmen; fur babies Bella and Baxter. Preceded in death by her niece Sarah Anthes.

Memorial Service: 3:00 p.m. Monday (9-20-21) Roper and Sons Midtown Chapel, 4300 'O' Street. Masks are required. Burial will be 2:00 p.m. Friday (10-1-21) in Omaha National Cemetery. Memorials to Nebraska Dachshund Rescue or Hearts United for Animals c/o Todd Bouton, 6845 Leighton Ave., Lincoln, NE 68507. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com