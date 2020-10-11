Menu
Search
Menu
Lincoln Journal Star
Lincoln Journal Star HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Nancy L. Borchers
1952 - 2020
BORN
1952
DIED
2020

Nancy L. Borchers

June 27, 1952 - October 7, 2020

Nancy L. Borchers, 68, of Lincoln, passed away October 7, 2020. She was born in Lincoln on June 27, 1952, to Harvey and Lois Schulenberg. She was a loving wife, mother & grandmother and enjoyed her pets dearly. She loved spending every moment with her family, especially her granddaughters.

She was preceded in death by her Parents and Brothers, Robert 'Bob' Schulenberg and Mark Schulenberg. She is survived by her Husband of 41 years, Dennis Borchers; Children, Alisha (Aaron) Stopp and Trent (Nicole) Borchers of Lincoln; Granddaughters, Ayla & Avryn Stopp and Brielle Borchers; Brother, William 'Bill' (Vicki) Schulenberg of Lincoln; Sister, Barb (Pat) Pfeifer, of Papillion; Many nieces, nephews, relatives & friends.

Cremation has taken place. No services will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family for future designation. To leave a condolence, visit www.lincolnccfh.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Colonial Chapel Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.