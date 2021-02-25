Nancy Taylor

March 11, 1951 - February 21, 2021

Nancy Taylor was born on March 11, 1951 at Lincoln General Hospital, her parents were Irving and Lou Schneider. She graduated from Lincoln Southeast High School and went to work at Lincoln Telephone Company where she met her husband Bill Taylor. Nancy and Bill moved to Bennet after the birth of their first child (Bryan) in 1976. Nancy remained out of the work force until their second child was grown (Jenna). After a few child care and clerical type jobs she went to work for the State of Nebraska Medicaid Division, where she worked until she retired.

Besides the family dog Higgins, Nancy developed two real passions. Nancy enjoyed researching the history of her family background of Germans from Russia. She was a member of the Bennet Area Historical Society. She also loved browsing the many catalogs for home décor items and especially items she could use as gifts for others. Nancy had a deep faith and was at peace on February 21, 2021.

Nancy is survived by her husband Bill of Bennet; two children Bryan of Dallas, Texas and Jenna of Lincoln, Nebraska. She is also survived by her brother Richard Schneider and his wife Jeri; sister Mary Prai and her husband Bob also in Lincoln; and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held on Friday, February 26, 2021 from 4 to 8 pm at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home, 6800 South 14th Street, Lincoln, NE. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, February, 27, 2021 at 2pm at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home. Covid restrictions and social distancing. In lieu of flowers memorial can be made to the Bennet Area Historical Society. lincolnfh.com