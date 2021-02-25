Menu
Nancy Taylor
1951 - 2021
BORN
1951
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home
6800 S 14TH ST
Lincoln, NE

Nancy Taylor

March 11, 1951 - February 21, 2021

Nancy Taylor was born on March 11, 1951 at Lincoln General Hospital, her parents were Irving and Lou Schneider. She graduated from Lincoln Southeast High School and went to work at Lincoln Telephone Company where she met her husband Bill Taylor. Nancy and Bill moved to Bennet after the birth of their first child (Bryan) in 1976. Nancy remained out of the work force until their second child was grown (Jenna). After a few child care and clerical type jobs she went to work for the State of Nebraska Medicaid Division, where she worked until she retired.

Besides the family dog Higgins, Nancy developed two real passions. Nancy enjoyed researching the history of her family background of Germans from Russia. She was a member of the Bennet Area Historical Society. She also loved browsing the many catalogs for home décor items and especially items she could use as gifts for others. Nancy had a deep faith and was at peace on February 21, 2021.

Nancy is survived by her husband Bill of Bennet; two children Bryan of Dallas, Texas and Jenna of Lincoln, Nebraska. She is also survived by her brother Richard Schneider and his wife Jeri; sister Mary Prai and her husband Bob also in Lincoln; and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held on Friday, February 26, 2021 from 4 to 8 pm at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home, 6800 South 14th Street, Lincoln, NE. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, February, 27, 2021 at 2pm at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home. Covid restrictions and social distancing. In lieu of flowers memorial can be made to the Bennet Area Historical Society. lincolnfh.com


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Feb. 25, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
26
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home
6800 S 14TH ST, Lincoln, NE
Feb
27
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home
6800 S 14TH ST, Lincoln, NE
Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Loved sitting in the rockers in the front and remembering family stories. Will miss your love and kindness. Love to all, Brenda
Brenda Sirignano
February 26, 2021
I was a classmate and I was very sorry to hear of her passing. She was very, very kind to everyone and I'm sure she lived her life in much the same way-very nice, very kind. Sue Banks Harvey
Sue A Harvey
February 25, 2021
Prayers to you and your family Bill. So sorry to hear about Nancy. God Bless!
Nancy Buck
Coworker
February 25, 2021
I was a classmate and wish to extend my sincerest condolences to your family. Memories of Nancy and her caring personality will be a great comfort.
Diane Giebelhaus Reha
February 25, 2021
