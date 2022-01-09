Nancy Lue Vicroy

January 4, 2022

Nancy Lue Vicroy (nee Lodge) age 86, died peacefully from complications from stroke on January 4, 2022. Nancy was born in Englewood, Ohio and graduated from Randolph High School in 1953. She met Roger when she was 17 and they married two years later. Nancy worked at Dayton Power and Light for three years, stayed home to raise her children for 21 years, and then worked for the Vigo County School Corporation for 21 years, most of which were spent at Fuqua Elementary School.

After retiring, Nancy pursued her favorite activities which were visiting family members, walking, quilting, reading, and yoga. Through the years Roger and Nancy moved frequently for school and jobs and left behind friends and fond memories in Wilmington, Ohio; Westerville, Ohio; Detroit, Michigan; Pitman, New Jersey; and Terre Haute, Indiana.

Standing a full foot shorter than her husband, Nancy was a stalwart companion and feisty firebrand, especially at sporting events, which she and Roger enjoyed immensely, whether cheering on the Wilmington College Fightin' Quakers, the Indiana State Sycamores, the Nebraska Cornhuskers, or their children and grandchildren in their various endeavors.

Nancy was a foster mom for several years and hosted three international exchange students in her home. She volunteered at Planned Parenthood, CASA, Lincoln Literacy Council, and Teammates Mentoring. She was the energizer bunny that held the family together and although she had tiny feet, she left behind big shoes to fill.

She is survived by her loving husband of 67 years, Roger Vicroy; her four children, Scott Vicroy, Dan (Donna Breen) Vicroy, Amy Vicroy Smith, and Kevin (Taa Dixon) Vicroy; her eight grandchildren, Alex (Ashley Prosper) Vicroy, Emma Smith, Abbey Vicroy, Parker Vicroy, Samuel Vicroy, Jackson Smith, Evan Vicroy, and Clayton Smith; two great-grandchildren, Teagan Vicroy and Bennett Vicroy; and three siblings, Robert Lodge, Hazel Teichert, and Rheta Matthews.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, April 9th at Roper and Sons Funeral Home, 4300 O Street, Lincoln Nebraska. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com