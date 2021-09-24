Nancy Christine Zwiebel

January 19, 1957 – September 22, 2021

Nancy Christine Zwiebel, sixty-four of Lincoln, passed away on Wednesday, September 22, 2021, at her home. Born January 19, 1957, to Max and Evelyn (Hermes) Dreier in Ohio, Nancy was a middle school teacher at the Amphitheater School District in Tucson, Arizona and Lincoln Public Schools in Lincoln, Nebraska. She valued educating the younger generation. Nancy enjoyed reminiscing about growing up in Anchorage, Alaska. Nancy loved reading, spending time with her family, scouring the internet and local shops for the best deals.

She is survived by her husband of 38 years, Michael Zwiebel of Lincoln; daughter Jennifer (Joseph) Dagg of Charles town, WV; son Adam Zwiebel of Lincoln; son Brenden Zwiebel of Chicago; grandchildren Zoey, Kiya, Sage, Tabor, Violet, and Max; father Max (Carol) Dreier of Sioux Falls; brother Gerald (Elizabeth) Dreier of Poland, OH; and many loving nieces, cousins, and aunts. Nancy was preceded in death by her mother, Evelyn Hermes Dreier; uncle Francis Eugene Hermes; father-in-law Harlan Zwiebel; and sister-in-law Kathy Zwiebel.

A celebration of Nancy's life will be at 11 a.m., Monday, September 27, 2021, at Sheridan Lutheran Church Chapel, 6955 Old Cheney Rd, Lincoln, Nebraska. Cremation, no visitation. In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to American Diabetes Association. Lincolnfh.com