Naomi Grant

Naomi (Phillips) Grant

February 28, 2021

Naomi (Phillips) Grant, 95, of Lincoln, passed away peacefully February 28th surrounded by her family. Naomi was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and great great grandmother. Naomi was born in Macy, Nebraska to Henry and Florence (Baxter) Phillips. She lived in Lincoln and worked at Ramada Inn and Holiday Inn Express for 36 years.

She is survived by sons and daughters, Marilyn, Ida, Fred, Timothy, Barbara and Mary Grant (Antoine Saunsoci), 16 beloved grandchildren, Cary, Cindy, Lori, Andrea, Tobias, Jeremiah, Sierra, Darcey, Kiara, Jacoby, Elon, Lucy, Stacey, Drew and Monique. 16 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren. Preceded in death by husband, son, daughter and granddaughter.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. March 4, at the Indian Center, 1100 Military Road, Lincoln. Visitation will be held until funeral services.Interment Wyuka Cemetery.


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Mar. 3, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
4
Service
11:00a.m.
Indian Center
1100 Military Road, Lincoln, NE
Our thoughts & prayers are with you Ida & Family.Hold on to the beautiful memories.
Christine,Elizabeth,Ken
March 5, 2021
Prayers and condolences to the family as she makes her journey. May we always cherish good memories.
Jessica James
March 3, 2021
My condolences to the Grant family. I worked with Naomi at the Holiday inn she was always so sweet to me I called her mom.
Paula J Gilliam
March 3, 2021
