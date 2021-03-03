Naomi (Phillips) Grant

February 28, 2021

Naomi (Phillips) Grant, 95, of Lincoln, passed away peacefully February 28th surrounded by her family. Naomi was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and great great grandmother. Naomi was born in Macy, Nebraska to Henry and Florence (Baxter) Phillips. She lived in Lincoln and worked at Ramada Inn and Holiday Inn Express for 36 years.

She is survived by sons and daughters, Marilyn, Ida, Fred, Timothy, Barbara and Mary Grant (Antoine Saunsoci), 16 beloved grandchildren, Cary, Cindy, Lori, Andrea, Tobias, Jeremiah, Sierra, Darcey, Kiara, Jacoby, Elon, Lucy, Stacey, Drew and Monique. 16 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren. Preceded in death by husband, son, daughter and granddaughter.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. March 4, at the Indian Center, 1100 Military Road, Lincoln. Visitation will be held until funeral services.Interment Wyuka Cemetery.