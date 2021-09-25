Menu
Neil Allen West
FUNERAL HOME
Metz Mortuary
109 S Lincoln Ave
York, NE

Neil Allen West

October 21, 1947 - September 23, 2021

He leaves behind his wife Phyllis of McCool Jct, his son Brian (Jessica) West and his daughter Kelly West; four grandchildren; his mother Delores Nordmeyer, his siblings and many other other relatives and friends. Memorial services: 10:30 am Wednesday, Sept. 29, at the First Evangelical Lutheran Church in McCool Jct. Private inurnment will be held in Pleasant Ridge Cemetery, McCool Jct. Neil has been cremated so there will be no viewing or visitation. Please visit metzmortuary.com



Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Sep. 25, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
29
Memorial service
10:30a.m.
First Evangelical Lutheran Church
McCool Junction, NE
Phyllis, so very sorry about Neil. Just saw it in the Sunday paper that listed all the recent deaths. He was one of the nicest guys. Wished we would have stayed in better contact. If you ever need to talk, please just call. Lynda Worm
Jerry & Lynda W
Friend
October 26, 2021
