Neil Allen West

October 21, 1947 - September 23, 2021

He leaves behind his wife Phyllis of McCool Jct, his son Brian (Jessica) West and his daughter Kelly West; four grandchildren; his mother Delores Nordmeyer, his siblings and many other other relatives and friends. Memorial services: 10:30 am Wednesday, Sept. 29, at the First Evangelical Lutheran Church in McCool Jct. Private inurnment will be held in Pleasant Ridge Cemetery, McCool Jct. Neil has been cremated so there will be no viewing or visitation. Please visit metzmortuary.com