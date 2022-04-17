Neil H. Wurst

November 23, 1932 - April 13, 2022

Neil Wurst was born on the 23rd of November, 1932, and passed away on Wednesday, April 13, 2022 at the age of 89. Neil departed this life as he lived the majority of his life, holding the hand of his wife of 67 years, Donna (Berg) Wurst. Neil grew up on his family's farm outside Beaver Crossing, Nebraska. He attended Milford High School and upon graduation, he started selling tires in Milford, Nebraska which would become the Farmland Co-op Service Station where he worked and managed for over 40 years.

Neil met Donna at the Seward roller skating rink in 1953. They fell in love and were married in 1954. They had two children, David and Angela. Neil was a faithful and loving husband and kind and caring father. His Grandchildren and Great-Grandchildren all loved Papa and he provided them all with love and security - amazing family adventures - and a plethora of bad Dad jokes! If you were around Neil very long, you heard at least one!

Neil was very involved in his community and with his church. He served on the Milford Volunteer Fire Department and the Milford Board of Education. He sang in the choir at St. John's Lutheran Church in Seward, Nebraska for over 30 years. Neil's love of music was well known as he frequently sang with assorted family singing groups and the Seward Kiwanis Kitones.

He was known as "The Rose Man" in Milford, having had over 300 rose bushes in his back yard. Neil not only grew and showed his roses at the Lincoln Rose Society shows but was also a National Rose Society accredited Rose Judge. Neil appeared in many newspaper articles and magazines chronicling his love of and expertise with roses.

Neil is preceded in death by his parents, Herbert and Myrtle Wurst of Seward County. His sister, Marian Keller of Seward, Brother-in-law Russell Keller of Seward, Brother-in-law John Stark of Seward and Brother-in-law Walden Brandt of Lincoln. He is survived in death by his siblings Eleanor Stark of Seward, Phil and Sally Wurst of Seward, and Sister-in-Law Pauline Brandt of Lincoln. His wife Donna Wurst, son David Wurst, daughter Angela Veillon, Grandchildren Larissa Veatch, Samuel Wurst, Abigail Wurst, and Meghan Green. Great-Grandchildren Joshua Shepard, Sophia Shepard, Emilie Veatch, Neil Veatch, Gage Veatch, Colton Veatch, Waylon Veatch and Signe Green. Many nieces, nephews and cousins.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held April 30, 2022 at St. John's Lutheran Church in Seward, Nebraska at 2:00 pm. Please join us to celebrate the life and love of this wonderful man.