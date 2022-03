Nichole Bales

April 1, 1975 - March 18, 2022

Nichole Bales, 46, passed away on March 18, 2022. Niki was born in McCook on April 1, 1975, to Steve and Denise (Pinkal) Bales. Services will be held on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at 2:00 PM at the First Congregational Church in McCook. Friends may leave online condolences at herrmannfh.com.