Nicole Childerston

August 26, 2020

Nicole Childerston, age 48 of Lincoln, passed away on August 26, 2020 in Lincoln. Funeral service will be on Saturday August 29 at 10:30 AM at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home (4040 A St.) Visitation will be 1 hour prior to service. Memorials can be directed to the family.