Nicole Marie Sprague

April 16, 1987 - September 12, 2021

Nicole Marie Sprague, 34, of Lincoln, passed away Sept. 12, 2021. Funeral: 10:00 a.m. Sept. 18, 2021, at Lincoln Berean Church. Visitation: 4 - 6 p.m. Sept. 17, at Wyuka Funeral Home, Lincoln. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family for further designation. Condolences at wyuka.com