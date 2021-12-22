Menu
Niles G. Jobst
1942 - 2021
BORN
1942
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home
6800 S 14TH ST
Lincoln, NE

Niles G. Jobst

April 7, 1942 - December 17, 2021

Niles G. Jobst, age 79, of Lincoln, Nebraska passed away on Friday, December 17, 2021. Niles was born April 7, 1942 in Lincoln, Nebraska to Niles B. and Alma S. (Johnson) Jobst. He graduated from UNL with a bachelor's degree in science. Niles retired from Bryant A/C And Heating after 35 years as VP/CFO to spend time with GK's and play even MORE golf.

Survived by daughter Janelle Jobst of Lincoln; grandchildren: Kelsea, Sam, and Abby Porter of Lincoln.

The family wishes to thank Friends, Neighbors, Home Instead, Bryan East & LFR for their care of Gpa Nile's during the past few years.

Visitation, Thursday, December 30, 2021 from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home, 6800 South 14th Street, Lincoln, Nebraska 68512, followed by a Celebration of Life at 2:00 PM. lincolnfh.com Casual attire is suggested. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the following organizations; American Lung Association, American Diabetes, and Capital City Humane Society, in honor of Niles. lincolnfh.com


Published by Lincoln Journal Star from Dec. 22 to Dec. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
30
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home
6800 S 14TH ST, Lincoln, NE
Dec
30
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home
6800 S 14TH ST, Lincoln, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home
What a great guy. I ran around with Niles back in our younger days. Sorry for your loss.
Loren Dean Ilg
Friend
December 26, 2021
What a wonderful guy, may you rest peacefully my friend. Peace be with his family at this difficult time. Deb
Deb Myers-Morse
Friend
December 22, 2021
