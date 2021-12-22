Niles G. Jobst

April 7, 1942 - December 17, 2021

Niles G. Jobst, age 79, of Lincoln, Nebraska passed away on Friday, December 17, 2021. Niles was born April 7, 1942 in Lincoln, Nebraska to Niles B. and Alma S. (Johnson) Jobst. He graduated from UNL with a bachelor's degree in science. Niles retired from Bryant A/C And Heating after 35 years as VP/CFO to spend time with GK's and play even MORE golf.

Survived by daughter Janelle Jobst of Lincoln; grandchildren: Kelsea, Sam, and Abby Porter of Lincoln.

The family wishes to thank Friends, Neighbors, Home Instead, Bryan East & LFR for their care of Gpa Nile's during the past few years.

Visitation, Thursday, December 30, 2021 from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home, 6800 South 14th Street, Lincoln, Nebraska 68512, followed by a Celebration of Life at 2:00 PM. lincolnfh.com Casual attire is suggested. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the following organizations; American Lung Association, American Diabetes, and Capital City Humane Society, in honor of Niles. lincolnfh.com