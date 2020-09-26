Menu
Search
Menu
Lincoln Journal Star
Lincoln Journal Star HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Noah J. Kolterman

Noah J. Kolterman

September 23, 2020

Noah J. Kolterman, age 22 of Colon. Survived by his parents John and Darlene Kolterman; siblings Sam, Grant and Sarah; grandmothers Lorraine Uhlik, Sharon Kolterman; aunts and uncles Linda (Lyle) Maly, David Uhlik, Jane Kolterman; cousins Ella and Aubri Kolterman, Trevor (Kary) Maly; great-nephews Miles and Waylon Maly. Preceded in death by grandfathers Ted Uhlik, John S. Kolterman; uncle James Kolterman; birth mother Elizabeth "Sue" Prell Rogers.

Visitation 2-4 pm Sunday at Pruss-Nabity Funeral Home, Wahoo. Private family service to follow. Memorials to the family. Please visit PrussNabity.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Pruss-Nabity Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.