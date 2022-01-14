Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Lincoln Journal Star
Lincoln Journal Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Norma Bray
FUNERAL HOME
Hemmingsen Funeral Home Inc
801 S St
Auburn, NE

Norma Bray

January 11, 2022

Norma Bray, 95, Johnson, died 1/11, Lincoln. Survivors: children (spouses) Sterling (Elaine) Bray, Auburn, Gary (LuAnn) Bray, Johnson, Sharon (Dwight) Wander, Syracuse, Jeanne (Kevin) Benes, Gibbon; 8 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; brother-in-law Ed DeJonge; longtime friend Janet Eckert.

Memorial service: Monday, 1/17, 10 a.m., Hemmingsen Funeral Home, Auburn. Visitation: funeral home, Sunday noon to 6 p.m., with family 3 to 5. Arrangements: Hemmingsen Funeral Home.


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Jan. 14, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
16
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Hemmingsen Funeral Home
801 S, Auburn, NE
Jan
16
Service
3:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Hemmingsen Funeral Home
801 S, Auburn, NE
Jan
17
Memorial service
10:00a.m.
Hemmingsen Funeral Home
801 S, Auburn, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Hemmingsen Funeral Home Inc
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Hemmingsen Funeral Home Inc.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.