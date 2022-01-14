Norma Bray
January 11, 2022
Norma Bray, 95, Johnson, died 1/11, Lincoln. Survivors: children (spouses) Sterling (Elaine) Bray, Auburn, Gary (LuAnn) Bray, Johnson, Sharon (Dwight) Wander, Syracuse, Jeanne (Kevin) Benes, Gibbon; 8 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; brother-in-law Ed DeJonge; longtime friend Janet Eckert.
Memorial service: Monday, 1/17, 10 a.m., Hemmingsen Funeral Home, Auburn. Visitation: funeral home, Sunday noon to 6 p.m., with family 3 to 5. Arrangements: Hemmingsen Funeral Home.