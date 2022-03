Norma L Cochran

January 20, 1920 - June 1, 2021

Norma was born 1-20-20; she passed away 6-1-21. Survived by sons Ronald and Kathy, Michael and Elizabeth, Ray and Deann, Daughter Patricia Yousse, 8 grandchildren, numerous great and great-great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by parents, son-in-law Warren, 1 great-grandson Josh, 6 sisters and 1 brother. Body was donated to science and will be cremated. No services.