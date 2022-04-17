Norma "Mimi" L Long

September 16, 1941 - April 14, 2022

Norma "Mimi" L Long, 80, of Lincoln, was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. Norma passed away Thursday, April 14, 2022. She was the youngest of five sisters born to Howard and Ruth (Barker) Weyand in Lincoln, Nebraska on September 16, 1941. Howard rushed off to the hospital from work to be beside his wife, Ruth. Howard took time off work to be there for the arrival of their last chance at having a son. Dreams of having a son was quickly shot down the moment Norma was wrapped in a pink blanket and handed to her mother and father.

Norma spent 10 years working as a nursing assistant at The Lincoln Regional Center and from there went to Tabitha Nursing Home where she worked as a nursing assistant on 1 north for 31 years. Though Norma needed two knee replacements, she would always say that the reason for her early retirement was to take care of her great-grandchild, Lane. The years to follow, Norma was blessed with more great-grandchildren; Chloey and Tanner, Avalene.

Norma needed to find something to fill her time other than watching Steve Harvey on Family Fued all day after Lane went off to school. Norma found a happy medium where she could have lunch with Lane and volunteer her time as a Foster Grandparent. Norma volunteered as a Foster Grandparent until her stroke in 2018. Norma was blunt and unfiltered, a spit fire with a big heart to the very end. "Well behaved women rarely make history." - Eleanor Roosevelt

Norma is survived by children; Jimmy Wells (and family) and Michelle (Kevin) McCrackin. Grandchildren: Shauna (Luke) Hellbusch and Scott Allen. Great-grandchildren: Lane, Chloey, Tanner, and Avalene. Among other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Howard and Ruth Weyand; husband, Ronald Long; daughter, Cheryl Wells. "Come back when you can't stay so long." - Norma Long

Funeral Service will be held at 11 AM, Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home, 5200 R Street. Condolences may be left online at www.lincolnccfh.com