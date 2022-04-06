Norma Jane Shullaw Obermeier

July 12, 1947 – April 2, 2022

Norma Jane Shullaw Obermeier, 74, of Phillips, passed away Saturday, April 2, 2022, after a three-month battle with cancer. Born in Nebraska City to Wilbur and Rose (Moyer) McCown, Norma grew up in Lincoln and graduated from Lincoln High School. She married Ron Shullaw and in time, the couple moved to Grand Island for his work as a financial advisor. Norma had a lifelong love of dogs and owned Norma's Grooming for many years. She also assisted Ron in his business, eventually obtaining insurance and securities licenses. In 2012, Mutual of Omaha established the Ron and Norma Shullaw Annual Leadership Award in their honor.

She married Steven Obermeier in 2019 and enjoyed working outside in the yard and garden. It is hard to capture Norma in a few words, but she will be greatly missed and fondly remembered for her loving care, encouragement and practical direction to her family; fabulous homemade cooking; a sharp sense of humor; and her love of gardening.

She is survived by husband Steven Obermeier; mother-in-law Rita Obermeier; children Jeffrey Shullaw, Jennifer (Bill) Lovejoy, John Shullaw, Tammy (Eric) Trychon and Ed Hofheins; grandchildren Kayla Shullaw, Jordan and Jacob Lovejoy, Kenzie (Ben) Christensen, Johnny, Katie, Connor and Macaullay Shullaw, and Farra McChesney; and six great-grandchildren, with two more on the way. She is also survived by sisters Karen (Richard) MacDonald, Janelle (Jimmie) Allen, and Sharon (Ron) Willet; a brother Duane McCown; and many other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; first husband Ronald C. Shullaw; nephew Roy Smith; and special friend Ann Bruns.

A service to celebrate Norma's life will be held 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 9, at All Faiths Funeral Home in Grand Island, followed by lunch. Visitation will take place an hour before the service, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Entombment will be at Wyuka Cemetery in Lincoln at 3 p.m. Memorials are suggested to the Central Nebraska Humane Society or St. Mary's Cathedral in Grand Island. Online remembrances may be left at www.giallfaiths.com.