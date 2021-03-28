Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Lincoln Journal Star
Lincoln Journal Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Norma L. Woolsey
1933 - 2021
BORN
1933
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home - Seward
410 Jackson Avenue
Seward, NE

Norma L. Woolsey

September 27, 1933 - March 22, 2021

Norma L. Woolsey, age 87, of David City, born Sept. 27, 1933, passed away peacefully at Bryan East Hospital on March 22, 2021. She will be greatly missed by her family, nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives and friends.

A private family service will be held on April 5. Memorials to the Woolsey family for future designations. Funeral Arrangements entrusted to Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home, Seward & Dwight. Condolences at www.zabkafuneralhome.com


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Mar. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home - Seward
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Our sympathy, thoughts and prayers are with the Woolsey family. Norma was such a lovely person. My Mother was her cousin and she always enjoyed time spent with Norma. Take care.
Sharon Walter Halvorsen
April 1, 2021
K Hottovy
March 23, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results