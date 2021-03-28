Norma L. Woolsey

September 27, 1933 - March 22, 2021

Norma L. Woolsey, age 87, of David City, born Sept. 27, 1933, passed away peacefully at Bryan East Hospital on March 22, 2021. She will be greatly missed by her family, nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives and friends.

A private family service will be held on April 5. Memorials to the Woolsey family for future designations. Funeral Arrangements entrusted to Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home, Seward & Dwight. Condolences at www.zabkafuneralhome.com