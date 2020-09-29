Norman "Pat" Haugen

November 22, 1958 - September 23, 2020

Norman "Pat" Haugen was born on November 22, 1958 in Osmond, NE and passed away September 23, 2020 at this home in Lincoln, NE. He was the first son of Palmer and Glennetta Haugen. He attended school at Bloomfield, NE and graduated in 1977. After graduation he enlisted in the US Army and served until 1982. He later attended Northeast Community College, graduating with a technical degree in HVAC Services. On December 9, 1988 he married Sherry Thomas Dobbe in Norfolk, NE. To this union one daughter, Brittany Ranae Haugen, was born. They were married until 2002. Pat lived in Norfolk and Lincoln until his death. He passionately supported the Minnesota Vikings and Nebraska Cornhusker football teams. Pat was an avid stock car racing participant, NASCAR fan, and also enjoyed fishing. Pat is preceded in death by his parents, and his older half brother Milo "Mike" Jensen. To mourn his passing is his daughter Brittany, his step children Ryan (Dana) Dobbe and Sarah (Matt) Wall, his brother Terry (Denise) Haugen, niece Diana and nephews Michael and Waylon, along with many lifelong friends. A military service will be held at the Omaha National Cemetery, 14250 Schram Road, Omaha, NE 68128 on October 1, 2020 at 2pm. To leave a condolence, visit www.lincolnffc.com