Olga Klischuk Plosky

March 4, 2021

Olga Klischuk Plosky died of natural causes in a state of grace, on Thursday, March 4, 2021 in Alexandria, Virginia at the age of 94. A native of Western Ukraine, Olga immigrated to the United States with her family- via Germany - on the USS General Ballou transport ship. The family settled in Lincoln, Nebraska in May, 1950, and subsequently became naturalized citizens. Walt and Olga were founding members of St. George's Catholic Church and active members of the Burlington Northern retirees group. Olga was fiercely proud to be an American and felt that no one in this country should go to bed hungry.

Beloved wife of the late Wolodymyr (Walt) Plosky (2009). Cherished Mother of Wallace (Howell, Michigan &, Summerfield. Florida) and Mila (Alexandria, Virginia & Lewes, Delaware). Loving Grandmother of Lisa Whalen, Novi, Michigan; David Plosky, Royal Oak, Michigan; and Natalie Bartolacci, Ann Arbor, Michigan. Treasured Great Grandmother of Ireland, Alexandra and Tristan Whalen; Andrew and Allessandra Plosky; and Zachary and Chloe Bartolacci.

In honor of her memory, please donate to your local food banks. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM on Friday, March 12, 2021 at the Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home 4040 A Street, Lincoln, Nebraska. Internment will follow at Calvary Cemetery. Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements. Online Condolences can be left at www.bmlfh.com