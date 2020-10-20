Olga Prendes

October 17, 2020

Olga Prendes age 95 died 10-17-2020. Born Havana, Cuba. Resident of Lincoln since 1963. Member Blessed Sacrament Catholic church since 1963, member of Perpetual Adoration, the living Rosary, Altar Society, Perpetual Rosary, Our Lady's Rosary Makers. Member Legion of Mary Aux. Member of the Pink sisters. University of Nebraska graduate 1972, employee Regional Center 5 years, University Extension Division 4 years, retired teacher Lincoln Public Schools 19 years.

Survived by Sister Elena Aguel, Daughters: Maria Elena Albo (Prendes), Dr. Maria de Lourdes Prendes- Lintel, husband James E. Lintel, Daughter-in-law Patricia Prendes (McCaffrey) widow of Dr. Carlos A. Prendes, Jorge Ignacio Prendes, wife Diane Prendes (Lemke,) Francisco Javier Prendes and Miguel Angel Prendes, wife Kelly Prendes (Carrier). 18 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren. Preceded by: Jose Prendes (Husband), sons; Dr. Jose Luis Prendes and wife Maria Elena (Solis0, Eduardo Enrique Prendes and Dr. Carlos Alberto Prendes, Sr.

Mass of Christian Burial Friday 10:00 A.M. Blessed Sacrament Catholic church 1720 Lake streetOfficiating: Fr. Lyle Johnson. Viewing: Thursday 9-5 at funeral home with a Rosary following at Blessed Sacrament church at 7:00 P.M. Burial: Calvary cemetery. Memorials to the church. Please wear a mask if attending and follow CDC guidelines. Service will be live streamed https://www.facebook.com/Butherus-Maser-Love-LiveStream-105603761223856. Arrangements by Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at www.bmlfh.com