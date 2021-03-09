Olinda (Odean) Boslau

December 15, 1944 - March 5, 2021

Olinda (Odean) Boslau, 76, of Lincoln, peacefully passed into heaven while surrounded by her family at Bryan East on March 5, 2021. Olinda was born to Alice and Ollie Odean in North Platte on December 15, 1944. Olinda was a member of North Platte High School Class of '63. She was involved in many activities including cheer leading, National Honor Society, drama club, chorus, student council and was Homecoming (Color Day) Queen. At a young age, Olinda began playing piano and this skill became her talent as she participated in various pageants. She was crowned Miss North Platte and later "Face of Nebraska". She went on to represent Nebraska in the "American Beauty Pageant" and was awarded "Miss Congeniality". Following high school, Olinda graduated from Kearney State College with her B.A. in Education and eventually taught English and Speech at Lincoln Southeast High School. On August 6, 1967, Olinda was united in marriage to Byron Boslau in North Platte then they moved to Lincoln. In 1980 they welcomed their son, Bradlee, into their lives and soon became very involved with Special Olympics. Olinda was Brad's biggest fan! She was active in her church, Edenton First Christian, as well as with Special Olympics, PEO, a gourmet cooking club, book club, prayer group and various other organizations and clubs and she enjoyed traveling with Byron on business trips. The Boslau's were devoted Husker fans who rarely missed a home football game or volleyball match. She especially enjoyed the Boslau family vacations to Disney World each January to celebrate Brad's birthday, and these trips always included a visit to a gator park. Olinda was a dedicated, loving Christian woman. She will always be remembered for being a kind, gentle woman who was beautiful on the inside and out. She will be greatly missed by her family, friends and classmates. She was preceded in death by her husband, Byron; her parents, Ollie and Alice Odean; and in-laws, Hank and Aladine Boslau. Olinda leaves behind her beloved son, Bradlee, of Lincoln; her brother, Rick (Dodie) Odean, of North Platte; many cousins especially her special "sister-cousin" Donna (Bill) Arnett; numerous nieces and nephews including Greg Odean (Robin), of Lincoln and Josh (Heather) Odean, of Matthews, NC; and many other family and friends. Services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, March 12, 2021, in North Platte at First United Methodist Church. Face masks are required in the church. Burial will follow in Fort McPherson National Cemetery. For those unable to attend, services will be recorded and posted to odeanchapel.com. Visitation will be Wednesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Odean Colonial Chapel in North Platte, which is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at odeanchapel.com. In keeping with Olinda's wishes, and in lieu of flowers, memorials in her memory are to organizations close to her heart: Nebraska Special Olympics, Lincoln YMCA, Edenton Christian Church or Mid-Nebraska Community Foundation for high school scholarships.