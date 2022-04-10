Olive Ellen Friendt

August 24, 1923 - April 5, 2022

Olive Ellen Friendt, age 98, of Lincoln, passed away on Tuesday, April 5, 2022. Olive was born August 24, 1923 to Edward and Ruby Schwaninger.

Olive is preceded in death by her husband of 58 years Glen E Friendt. Olive is survived by her loving three sons, Glenn (Janice) Friendt, Randy (Christine) Friendt, Doug (Audrey) Friendt; siblings, Marvin (Vicki) Schwaninger, Mary Ann (Bryan) Hayes; 8 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

A celebration of life will be 10:30 am Wednesday, April 13, 2022 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 2001 S 11th St. Lincoln, NE 68502. Visit www.lincolnfh.com