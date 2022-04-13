Menu
Lincoln Journal Star
Olive Ellen Friendt
1923 - 2022
FUNERAL HOME
Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home
6800 S 14TH ST
Lincoln, NE
Olive Ellen (Schwaninger) Friendt

April 5, 2022

Olive Ellen (Schwaninger) Friendt went to her heavenly home on April 5, 2022. The second of seven children born to Edward and Ruby (Pfeiffer) Schwaninger in Hallam, NE. Her 98 years are a testimony to her indomitable spirit, sharp mind and strong faith. She grew up a farm girl. After graduating from Hallam High school, she moved to Lincoln, working as a house maid. As WWII ramped up she got a "Rosie Riveter" job at the Havelock Shops. Then a civil service exam led to her being a staff car driver for the Army, shuttling officers between Lincoln and Hastings.

After the war she fell in love with the farm boy who lived down the road from the Schwaninger place and on whom she'd had a crush since she was 13. He had returned from WWII after four years in combat. Olive and Glen Friendt were married on August 12, 1945. They had three sons; Glenn, Randal and Douglas.

When Doug started school Olive became a pioneer in the first wave of "working mothers." First, at St. Elizabeth Hospital (the original on 11th & South) to which she could walk from home on South 8th. Then, signed on as a waitress at the new King's Food Host on 10th & South. It was closer to walk and paid 10-cents more per hour. She was promoted to bookkeeper where her math skills and her dedication to accuracy were first recognized. She continued her career in bookkeeping with Back to the Bible and then Nebraska Savings & Loan.

Olive retired to help raise grandchildren and do more fishing and hunting with Glen; mostly she tagged along for the big breakfasts. Her last long chapter was all about family and community. Every day she read the newspaper from cover to cover and wrote a note to a family member. There are enough return cards and letters for a 3-alarm bonfire. She leaves a legacy of family love that we are charged to continue.

Olive is survived by her brother Marvin (Vicki) and sister Mary Anne Hayes (Brian); sons Glenn and daughter-in-law Janice; Randy and Christine; Doug and Audrey; eight grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by husband Glenn and dear grandson Lucas; sisters Ruth (Sam) and Betty (Ken), brothers Robert (Dorothy) and James and all of her Friendt in-laws.

Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m. April 13, 2022 at Immanuel Lutheran Church with reception/lunch following. Graveside committal is for family only at Lincoln Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Immanuel Lutheran Church will honor Olive's lifelong commitment to her church.


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Apr. 13, 2022.
I am sorry for your loss...
Bill Gauthier
Work
April 11, 2022
