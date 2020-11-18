Oliver Williams

March 15, 1932 - November 10, 2020

Oliver Williams died Tuesday, November 10, 2020. Oliver was born March 15, 1932 in New Orleans, Louisiana to parents Louis and Olivia Williams. Oliver served as PFC in the US Army from Oct. 15, 1952 to Oct. 14, 1954 and received an honorable discharge with a National Defense Service Good Conduct Medal. In 1955, Oliver moved to the Southern California region, and in 1970 relocated to Lincoln, Nebraska where he resided until the time of his passing.

Oliver was quite active in his local church community. While in California, he was a member of "The King's Men", a men's acapella quartet. In Lincoln, he frequently held bible studies or utilized his voice as a soloist.

Oliver was preceded in death by adoptive father Jon Parker & mother Olivia Parker, sister Neithola, brother Louis, and wife Lolene. Oliver is survived by brothers Kevin Orduna and Jon Parker; sons Vaughn, Vernon, Vorice, Victor; daughter Veda; niece Margarita; numerous nieces and nephews, 14 grandchildren, and 8 great-grandchildren.

Services pending. Condolences online at RoperAndSons.com