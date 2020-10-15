Dr. Orin R. (Bob) Hayes

July 17, 1925 - October 11, 2020

Dr. Orin R. (Bob) Hayes of Walton, Nebraska, passed away Sunday at Bryan Memorial Hospital West in Lincoln. He was born July 17, 1925 in Trinidad, Colorado to Orin R. and Mary Belle Hayes. His family lived in Aguilar, Colorado, and Shenandoah, Iowa, before moving to York, Nebraska, in 1930, where he spent his childhood. Following his graduation from York High School, he served in the U.S. Army Air Corps as 1st Lieutenant and Navigator aboard the "Puddle Jumper II" air bomber from 1943 – 1946.

Following the war Bob pursued his education at the University of Nebraska, and prior to entering medical school in 1948, Bob married Helen Refshauge. He graduated from the University of Nebraska Medical School in 1952. Bob served his internship at Lincoln General Hospital, after which he established his family medicine practice in Kearney, Nebraska. In 1963, Bob entered the residency program of Pathology at Clarkson Hospital in Omaha. In 1967, he joined Pathology Medical Services in Lincoln. He was very proud of the service that the firm provided. He enjoyed his years of serving both as a Family Practitioner and a Pathologist. Bob retired in 1992.

During his years of practice Bob was active in many professional organizations. He was a member and President of the Nebraska Association of Pathologists, Instructor in Pathology at the University of Nebraska Colleges of Medicine – Omaha and Dentistry – Lincoln. He served on the Board of Counselors, University of Nebraska Medical Center and was recently inducted into the Edward A. Holyoke Society at the Medical Center's College of Medicine in appreciation for his support. He served as Inspector for the College of American Pathologists Laboratory Accreditation Program; was a member of the College of American Pathologists, American Association of Blood Banks, Board of Trustees and Chief of Staff for Bryan Memorial Hospital; and served on the Board of Lancaster County Medical Society.

Dr. Hayes volunteered for his community as Chairman, Overland Trails Council and Boy Scouts of America; Co-Chairman, Revenue Generation and the American Heart Association; and Elder and Deacon, Westminster Presbyterian Church. During retirement, he volunteered for the School Backpack Program and the Matt Talbot Kitchen and Outreach.

Helen and Bob thoroughly enjoyed his 28 years of retirement when they shared time with family and friends, love of travel, and fishing and hunting expeditions. Bob was known for his "can do" attitude when it came to projects on their homeplace, where he thoroughly enjoyed the "chores" on his own "honey-do " list. As a young boy Bob would hop on his bike with his fishing pole in hand and head to the creek near his home. His love of fishing and hunting remained a passion over his lifetime.

Bob is survived by his wife of 72 years, Helen, his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren: Karen (John) Ragsdale of Westminster, CO; Jim (Connie) Hayes of Palm City, FL; Bill (Stacy) Hayes of Highlands Ranch, CO; Janet (Bill) McCall, of Lone Tree, CO; grandchildren: Ashley, Erin and Lindsay Ragsdale; Amy, Michael, and Eric Hayes, and Katie (Zach) Huey; Lauren (Mike) Roybal and Austin Hayes; Steve (Taylor) Hayes and Summer (Zach Tanner) Hayes; great-grandchildren: Rylie and Parker Roybal; Roy Tanner; and nieces, Judy and Kathleen Hayes. Dr. Hayes was preceded in death by his parents Orin and Mary Hayes, his brother, Lawrence Elmer Hayes, and son, Robert David Hayes.

Suggested memorials: University of Nebraska Foundation (Travel Scholarship in honor of son, Robert D. Hayes), Lincoln Public Library Foundation, Westminster Presbyterian Church and the Lincoln Zoo. Services will be held at Westminster Presbyterian Church on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 11 am. CDC COVID-19 guidelines will be followed. Masks are required for all in attendance. "Hugs from Home" and condolences at roperandsons.com