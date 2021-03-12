We will all miss Orma so much! She was a great lady and we enjoyed her humor and laughter! You all are in our thoughts and prayers.
Trudy Spicer
March 14, 2021
so sorry for your loss. she was such a fun and sweet lady.
monte l lofing
March 14, 2021
I'm sorry to hear about your mother, Carol. She was a very sweet lady and always had a smile on her face whenever I saw her. My prayers are with you and also your brother & sisters during this time of loss.
Cathy Metcalf
March 14, 2021
I am so very sorry for the loss of your sweet Mother Jane. Praying for comfort for you and your entire family during this very difficult time.