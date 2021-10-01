Ortrude Elaine Snyder

September 26, 1926 - August 28, 2021

Ortrude Elaine Anderson was born September 26, 1926 to C. Guy Anderson and Lura Olive (Timm) Anderson at Shelby, NE. She passed away August 28, 2021 at the Gardenside Nursing Home, Fairbury, NE. She was the oldest of three children, having two younger brothers, Robert and Roger.

Ortrude moved around Nebraska with her family so that her dad could follow his career as one of the first twelve original Nebraska State Patrol. She attended school in several different places and ended up in Fairbury where she graduated in 1943. Ortrude taught rural school for several years around Fairbury before going to Lincoln to start her career in nursing. There she met Jack Saylor and in 1946, they were married. They had three sons, John, Gregory and James.

In 1968 an angel entered their lives - an angel named Leonard Czolgos. In 1969, Leonard and Ortrude were married. He was a jack-of-all-trades and helped with whatever and whoever needed him. He also brought his twins sons, Larry and Gary, to live with the family and his daughter Janet who was in college. With five boys in one house, there was never a dull moment. In 1998, Leonard passed away, leaving a very empty hole in all their lives.

Orturde later reconnected with Jack Snyder who she had dated in high school. They were married in 2001, Jack had two daughters, Jean Preister and Judy Nicholson. An accident on the farm took Jack in 2006.

Ortrude was preceded in death by her three husbands, her mother and father and her brother Robert. Left to celebrate her life are her sons, John (Maria) Saylor of Albuquerque, NM, Gregory (Vernita) of Cambridge, NE and James Saylor of Lincoln, NE., her stepson Larry (Peggy) Czolgos of Lincoln, NE, her stepdaughters, Janet (Jim) Nixdorff of Marshall, VA, Jean Preister and Judy Nicholson, both of Lincoln, NE along with many other relatives and friends.

A memorial service was held September 2, 2021 at the Fairbury United Methodist Church and an inurnment will be held at a later date at the Lincoln Memorial Park Cemetery.