Orval and Junette Davidson

May 7, 2019 and September 27, 2021

Orval and Junette Davidson were born and raised in Nebraska. They lived in Lincoln, Bella Vista AK and Shreveport LA. Orval served in the Merchant Marines and the Army. They were married 72 years and have daughters Linda Reid (Jon) and Debi Alexander, 7 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. They were life long members of the Methodist Church.