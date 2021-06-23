Owen (Pete) Leslie Doty

April 28, 1936 - June 14, 2021

Owen (Pete) Leslie Doty, age 85, of Lincoln, passed away on Monday, June 14, 2021. Owen was born April 28, 1936 to Clarence and Helen Doty.

Pete is survived by his loving wife of 60 years Joy Doty; children, Clifford Leslie (Allison) Doty, Ronald Lee (Angela) Doty, Kenneth L. (Shelly) Doty; brother, Richard Lee (Shirley) Doty; grandchildren, Andy (Amanda) Kingman, Brandon Doty, Sidney Doty, Jackson Doty, Grant Doty and Jacob Doty; 3 great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be Friday, June 25 at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home from 5 to 8 pm. A celebration of life will be 2 pm Saturday, June 26 at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home. 6800 S 14th St. Lincoln. Visit www.lincolnfh.com.