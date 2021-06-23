Menu
Owen Leslie Doty
1936 - 2021
BORN
1936
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home
6800 S 14TH ST
Lincoln, NE

Owen (Pete) Leslie Doty

April 28, 1936 - June 14, 2021

Owen (Pete) Leslie Doty, age 85, of Lincoln, passed away on Monday, June 14, 2021. Owen was born April 28, 1936 to Clarence and Helen Doty.

Pete is survived by his loving wife of 60 years Joy Doty; children, Clifford Leslie (Allison) Doty, Ronald Lee (Angela) Doty, Kenneth L. (Shelly) Doty; brother, Richard Lee (Shirley) Doty; grandchildren, Andy (Amanda) Kingman, Brandon Doty, Sidney Doty, Jackson Doty, Grant Doty and Jacob Doty; 3 great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be Friday, June 25 at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home from 5 to 8 pm. A celebration of life will be 2 pm Saturday, June 26 at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home. 6800 S 14th St. Lincoln. Visit www.lincolnfh.com.


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Jun. 23, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
25
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home
NE
Jun
26
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home
6800 S 14TH ST, Lincoln, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
3 Entries
Joy, you are in my thoughts and prayers. Lots of memories flood my mind when Pete and Russ were working together.
Mary Meyer Watson
Friend
June 23, 2021
Owen was a patient at the College of Dentistry where I am employed. He was such a wonderful man, I really enjoyed visiting with him. My prayers, and thoughts are with everyone during this very difficult time. God Bless
Betty J Shestak
Work
June 23, 2021
Growing up, I was one of the lucky ones to be a part of the "Doty" family. No matter what time of day or night, we were always welcomed by Pete and Joy with open arms. Pete treated us like one of his own boys, and always greeted us with a smile. Our condolences to the Doty family. Robert & Becky Darrah
Robert Darrah
Friend
June 23, 2021
