Pam Pierce

Pleasant Dale, June 15, 1952 - December 27, 2021

Visitation: 1 - 8:30 p.m. Monday, January 3, 2022, with the family receiving friends from 5 – 7 p.m. at Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home, Seward. Funeral Service: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, January 4, 2022, at Pleasant Dale United Methodist Church with Pastors Ed McMillican and Rod Lyon officiating. Graveside Service and Interment: Pleasant Dale Cemetery. Memorials: Seward County 4-H. Condolences www.zabkaperduefuneralhome.com