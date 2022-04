Pamela Jo Hill

July 2, 1955 - June 12, 2021

Pamela Jo Hill, born July 02, 1955 passed away in Lincoln, NE on June 12, 2021. She is survived by her mother 2 sons and 2 granddaughters. The memorial service will be held Thursday June 17th at 2pm at New Hope Methodist 1205 North 45th St. Lincoln, NE 68503