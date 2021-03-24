Menu
Pamela A. Marker
FUNERAL HOME
Wyuka Funeral Home & Cemetery
3600 O St
Lincoln, NE

Pamela (Pam) A. Marker

March 17, 2021

Pamela (Pam) A. Marker, age 71, died on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 in her home surrounded by loved ones. She was born in San Francisco to Pete and Evie (O'Brien) Peterson and was the oldest of two children. Pam worked for the Department of Education for 42 years. She made many friends in those years. Pam lived in Lincoln for 63 years. Pam will be remembered as a bright, shining light in her community, work circles, and family.

Pam is preceded in death by her father (Pete). Pam is survived by her husband Jim Marker; they were married on April 26, 2009; her mother (Evie); her brother and sister-in-law, Don (Cheryl) Peterson; children who adored her: sons Tom (Amy) Goeschel, Tyler (Frances) Goeschel, Marcus (Brandy) Goeschel, and Bryce (Amber) Marker, all of Lincoln, NE; daughters Melissa (Rick) Lockton of Bentonville, AR and Mindy (Zach) Plost of Overland Park, KS; Pam is also survived by many grandchildren: Mason Goeschel and Elijah Whitaker; Evie, Charlotte, and Diana Lockton; Addison, Brooklyn, and Garrett Marker; as well as Julian and Lillian Plost.

"At the end of the day, it's not about what you have or even what you've accomplished…it's about who you've lifted up, who you've made better, it's about what you give back." -Denzel Washington. Pam gave us all of her and we are all better because of her. Love you.

Private family services will be held at 10:00 A.M. Friday, March 26 with Debbie Way officiating. Interment will be at a later date in Kasson, Minnesota. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a cancer research foundation of your choice. Online condolences for the family made made at www.wyuka.com. The service will also be livestreamed at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCHBNa9PtwERLt1Xr9vZMrFg


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Mar. 24, 2021.
I can't tell you how hard Pam's passing hit us and our entire staff. Pam was always a bright spot in our day whenever she was in. Her positive attitude was contagious. She would talk often of her family, Kids and Grandkids, she loved you all so much. Please know that your entire family is our prayers.
Brad and Jennifer Novotny
March 28, 2021
I worked with Pam at the Dept of Education in the early 80s. She was kind and fun to work with. My sympathies to Jim and their family.
Kathleen OShea
March 24, 2021
Pam was a cornerstone that provided strength in our family. She could always be counted on. Pam provided leadership and set the example of how to live a good life. Her legacy will live on. Although Pam is gone, we will always remember the way she made us feel. Her warm smile will be a life long memory.
Jack Zohner
March 24, 2021
