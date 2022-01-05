Pamela Shunkwiler

April 25, 1961 - January 1, 2022

Pamela Shunkwiler, 60, of Lincoln, died at home surrounded by family on Saturday, January 1st 2022, after a courageous battle with cancer. She was unbelievably dedicated to her diet and treatment regimens and fought like a warrior, with both dignity and grace, until the end. She was encouraged and supported by her friends and family.

Pam was born April 25th, 1961, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Pam is the daughter of Richard and Judith Hansen. She was raised in Lincoln, graduating from Lincoln East High School in 1979. Pam received two bachelor's degrees from the University of Nebraska-Kearney, one in Elementary Education and the other in Art Education.

Pam loved teaching. She taught 1st grade at Dodge Elementary School for 19 years and art for 3 years at Walnut Middle School in Grand Island, Nebraska. She also was the Grand Island City Parks Play Director for two years. Pam later moved to Lincoln, Nebraska and taught art at Lakeview Elementary for 4 years.

She spent the past 3 years teaching art in Omaha at St. Roberts Bellarmine Catholic School. Pam absolutely loved teaching at St. Roberts, and she consistently expressed how the staff and students were so amazing. Pam adored teaching children. Countless children benefited from the joy and creativity she brought to her craft during the three decades she spent teaching.

In addition to art, teaching dance was a special passion. She was a tap, ballet, and jazz dance teacher for 27 years. She also taught Escape Room Summer Camps through the Bright Lights program and enjoyed creating and teaching the Harry Potter After School Program here in Lincoln.

Pam's top priority in her life was undoubtedly her family. Her four children, their spouses, and her nine grandchildren were the center of her world. Being an art teacher, Pam (or Nana as the grandkids called her) brought an enormous amount of creativity to every activity she planned. She made every minute count, and put so much thought and love into her scavenger hunts, cardboard cities she would build and paint, treasure hunts, quests, pumpkin carving, and painting parties. There was almost always a 'Nana Prize' at the end of each game or adventure. Pam always planned the best family get-togethers and vacations. She worked tirelessly to coordinate four families' schedules to make sure everyone could always attend. She loved her kids, their spouses and her grandkids, and there was no denying their love for her too.

Those left to cherish her memory and carry on her teachings and creativity include: Son: Kyle and Katy Shunkwiler and their children Hadlee, Emilee, Adalyn, and Hudson; Son: Brett and Lindsey Shunkwiler and their children Brennan, Everly, and Sienna; Daughter: Tiffany and Brenton Roby and their children Easton and Karver; and Son: Cody Shunkwiler; Sisters and Spouses: Sue and Bill Martin, Carol McKinley, Peg Hansen; Brothers and Spouses: Thomas and Patti Hansen, and Steve and Silvia Hansen. She was preceded in death by her brother, Scott Hansen; her parents, Richard and Judith Hansen; and her grandparents, Charles and Rose O'Connor and Herbert and Lorraine Hansen.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, January 7th, at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home on 40th and A street, in Lincoln. The Memorial Service will be from 1-2 p.m. on Saturday, January 8th, at St. Mark's Church in Lincoln, Nebraska. The burial will be at Calvary Cemetery & Mausoleum in Lincoln from 2:30-2:45pm, located at 39th and L Street. A celebration of life reception, video slideshow and a 'Nana's Nook' area filled with activities and prizes for kids will commence immediately after the memorial service. The family is expected to return to St. Mark's by 3pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Lux Center for the Arts or The Bright Lights Program in the name of Pam. The Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.