Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Lincoln Journal Star
Lincoln Journal Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Pamela Shunkwiler
FUNERAL HOME
Butherus Maser & Love
4040 A Street
Lincoln, NE

Pamela Shunkwiler

April 25, 1961 - January 1, 2022

Pamela Shunkwiler, 60, of Lincoln, died at home surrounded by family on Saturday, January 1st 2022, after a courageous battle with cancer. She was unbelievably dedicated to her diet and treatment regimens and fought like a warrior, with both dignity and grace, until the end. She was encouraged and supported by her friends and family.

Pam was born April 25th, 1961, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Pam is the daughter of Richard and Judith Hansen. She was raised in Lincoln, graduating from Lincoln East High School in 1979. Pam received two bachelor's degrees from the University of Nebraska-Kearney, one in Elementary Education and the other in Art Education.

Pam loved teaching. She taught 1st grade at Dodge Elementary School for 19 years and art for 3 years at Walnut Middle School in Grand Island, Nebraska. She also was the Grand Island City Parks Play Director for two years. Pam later moved to Lincoln, Nebraska and taught art at Lakeview Elementary for 4 years.

She spent the past 3 years teaching art in Omaha at St. Roberts Bellarmine Catholic School. Pam absolutely loved teaching at St. Roberts, and she consistently expressed how the staff and students were so amazing. Pam adored teaching children. Countless children benefited from the joy and creativity she brought to her craft during the three decades she spent teaching.

In addition to art, teaching dance was a special passion. She was a tap, ballet, and jazz dance teacher for 27 years. She also taught Escape Room Summer Camps through the Bright Lights program and enjoyed creating and teaching the Harry Potter After School Program here in Lincoln.

Pam's top priority in her life was undoubtedly her family. Her four children, their spouses, and her nine grandchildren were the center of her world. Being an art teacher, Pam (or Nana as the grandkids called her) brought an enormous amount of creativity to every activity she planned. She made every minute count, and put so much thought and love into her scavenger hunts, cardboard cities she would build and paint, treasure hunts, quests, pumpkin carving, and painting parties. There was almost always a 'Nana Prize' at the end of each game or adventure. Pam always planned the best family get-togethers and vacations. She worked tirelessly to coordinate four families' schedules to make sure everyone could always attend. She loved her kids, their spouses and her grandkids, and there was no denying their love for her too.

Those left to cherish her memory and carry on her teachings and creativity include: Son: Kyle and Katy Shunkwiler and their children Hadlee, Emilee, Adalyn, and Hudson; Son: Brett and Lindsey Shunkwiler and their children Brennan, Everly, and Sienna; Daughter: Tiffany and Brenton Roby and their children Easton and Karver; and Son: Cody Shunkwiler; Sisters and Spouses: Sue and Bill Martin, Carol McKinley, Peg Hansen; Brothers and Spouses: Thomas and Patti Hansen, and Steve and Silvia Hansen. She was preceded in death by her brother, Scott Hansen; her parents, Richard and Judith Hansen; and her grandparents, Charles and Rose O'Connor and Herbert and Lorraine Hansen.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, January 7th, at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home on 40th and A street, in Lincoln. The Memorial Service will be from 1-2 p.m. on Saturday, January 8th, at St. Mark's Church in Lincoln, Nebraska. The burial will be at Calvary Cemetery & Mausoleum in Lincoln from 2:30-2:45pm, located at 39th and L Street. A celebration of life reception, video slideshow and a 'Nana's Nook' area filled with activities and prizes for kids will commence immediately after the memorial service. The family is expected to return to St. Mark's by 3pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Lux Center for the Arts or The Bright Lights Program in the name of Pam. The Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Jan. 5, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
7
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Butherus Maser & Love
4040 A Street, Lincoln, NE
Jan
8
Memorial service
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
St. Mark's Church
Lincoln, NE
Jan
8
Burial
2:30p.m. - 2:45p.m.
Calvary Cemetery and Mausoleum
39th and L streets, Lincoln, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Butherus Maser & Love
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Butherus Maser & Love.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
9 Entries
Sorry for being so late in writing to express our deepest sympathy upon Pam's death. We came to know her and the family through the church while we were in Grand Island. She was very helpful to us in many ways. We appreciated her keeping our dog for a month while we were visitng India. Ella worked closely with her when Pam joined to work in the Grand Island Public Library. She was very accomodating to the patrons and always had a big smile for them. Looks like she fought a good fight against cancer. Her family was very important to her and grand children were so precious to her. We pray for peace and comfort for the family. her life. We know she is with the Lord. We continue to pray for the family. May God grant you all His comfort and peace. Ella and Sam Rathod.
Rev. Samuel and Ella Rathod
Friend
January 26, 2022
Kyle, Brett, Tiffany and Cody, we are so sorry about your Mom. We remember so many great times with your family during our days together at Jefferson Elementary, sports and other activities. One thing that we will always remember about your Mom is her sweet smile! Before your Mom moved to Lincoln we would cross paths here in Grand Island and it was wonderful to catch up on what you kids were all doing and how many grandchildren there were. A wonderful, talented, loving person. We will remember all of you in our prayers in the weeks ahead. Sending our love. The Grand Island Webb's
Jeanne Webb
January 8, 2022
Pam is a wonderful, loving soul and she will be greatly missed. Her sphere of family and friends has been lessened with her not in it.
Brian Shotwell
Family
January 8, 2022
Sorry I couldn't be there to help celebrate Pam's life. She was nothing but a smiling face and a joy to be around. Words are kind of tough at times like this. You don't really know what to say that will help. Just know, even though I'm a few hours away, I'm still just a phone call away if any of you need anything.
David Kilts
Friend
January 7, 2022
We at St. Roberts have lost a dear friend. Pam's smile, kind and gentle spirit and zest for life will be missed by all of us. She was always most happy when I asked about the grandkids and she would go on with so many great stories of her adventures with them. I always looked forward to a Monday morning recap of what she did with her grandkids on the weekend-Harry Potter scavenger hunts, Halloween festivities...no matter what it was, her heart was full because it included all of you! Thank you for letting her share part of her life with all of us...we will miss her.
Susan Coder
Work
January 5, 2022
So sorry to hear about your mother. I knew her through you kids. My daughter Jaime went to school with Brett and Nicole was in Kyles grade. She was a great friend ,teacher,mother, and grandmother.Again sorry for the loss of a great lady.memories will help with the pain and I´m sure many beautiful stories! Love and prayers to you all
Becky Smith
Friend
January 5, 2022
So sorry and shocked to hear this. Pam´s children and ours went to Jefferson Elementary together and she helped out in so many things without thinking twice about it. Also I was lucky enough to have her youngest , Cody, in my daycare. Pam will be missed by anyone who knew her. My heart goes out to her kids and grandkids who will miss her the most. And also Terry. Remember she will always be with you in your heart. May she Rest In Peace now after her battle. May God bless you all, Linda Walford and family
Linda Walford
Friend
January 5, 2022
Pam was my maid of honor in my wedding. We corresponded on many Christmases, keeping up as much as we could. I am so deeply sorry and my heart goes out for all of you. Pam always had a smile, what a delightful person. I am lifting you all up in prayer and will be keeping you in prayers for the days ahead.
Linda Mohlman-Stroud, Arizona
Friend
January 5, 2022
So sorry for your loss of Pam. She was a great co worker at the Grand Island Public Library.
Nadine Schlaich
Work
January 5, 2022
Showing 1 - 9 of 9 results