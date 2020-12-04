Menu
November 28, 2020

Patience was born in Harare, Zimbabwe. She moved to Lincoln in 1995, attended Lincoln North East High School and Bellevue University. Patience loved baking, cooking, movies, music concerts and reading. She was an amazing mentor to younger women. Patience passed away unexpectedly 11/28/2020 at St Elizabeth Hospital in Lincoln.

She is survived by her mother Lois, siblings Shungu, Lewis and Shamie. She was preceded in death by her father Ignatius.

Visitation will be at 1:00PM at St Mary's Catholic Church 1420 K St, with a Catholic Mass to follow at 2:00PM. Due to limited capacity please e-mail [email protected] if you plan to attend. In lieu of flowers please donate to the GoFundMe page set up to help send Patience back to her family in Zimbabwe: https://gf.me/u/zar65i


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.