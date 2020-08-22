Patricia Ann (Britt) Lee

March 4, 1937 - August 20, 2020

Patricia Ann (Britt) Lee was born March 4, 1937, the sixth child and only daughter of Lewis Walter and Margaret Mae (Gyhra) Britt. She passed away August 20, 2020 in Pawnee City, Nebraska.

Survivors include daughters and sons-in-law, Mary and Bruce Sejkora, Margaret Nehring, and Rebecca and Glenn Plager; grandchildren and spouses: BJ and April Sejkora, Matt and Sommer Sejkora, Alex Sejkora, Erin and Cody Agnew, Brittany Nehring and Nate Reisdorfer, Kelsee and Justin Sayer, Zadie Plager, Trish and Cory Natter, and Carol Lee; great-grandchildren: Dawn, Liberty, Sydney, Leon, and Lili Sejkora; Alaina Gehring; Tristan and Ryder Agnew; Quinlee, Peri, and Ramsie Sayer; Tori and Lexi Natter; Julian White, Kasen Lee, and nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Graveside services Tuesday, August 25, 10:30 a.m., Du Bois Cemetery, DuBois, Nebraska. Officiating Pastor Dennis Hanneman. Visitation on Monday, August 24, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Wherry Mortuary, 919 G Street, Pawnee City, Nebraska. Interment DuBois Cemetery, DuBois, Nebraska. Memorials to family choice. Services entrusted with Wherry Mortuary, Pawnee City, Nebraska. On line condolence may be left on line www.wherrymortuary.com