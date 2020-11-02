Patricia Ann (Barnhart) Oestmann

November 9, 1933 - October 29, 2020

Patricia Ann (Barnhart) Oestmann, 86, formerly of Brownville and Weeping Water, NE passed away on Thursday, October 29th, 2020 at Azria Health Montclair in Omaha, NE. Patricia was born on November 9, 1933 in Auburn Nebraska to Curtis Erwin and Virgia Cenilia Barnhart. She graduated from Auburn High School in 1951 and was married to Melvin H. Oestmann in 1953. She worked for the United States Soil Conversation Service and retired from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services in 1995. Patricia was a trailblazer as the first female to serve on the Auburn Public Schools Board of Education in the 1970s. She is survived by two daughters, Julie Righter Dove (John) of Lincoln and Allison Bauers (Larry) of Louisville; five grandchildren – Seth Lacy, Chase Bauers (Alexis), Maylea Bauers, Alex Righter, and Aaron Righter, two great granddaughters – Ava Lacy and Nora Bauers; many nieces and nephews including special niece Shannon (Barnhart) Vosberg. She was preceded in death by her ex-husband Melvin; her parents; brothers and sisters-in law Erwin (Nellie) Barnhart, Harold (Evelyn) Barnhart, Robert (Bonnie) Barnhart; sisters and brothers-in-law Erma (Lester) Gerdes, and Marjorie (Jack) Mitzner. Visitation at Hammons Family Funeral Services, 207 W. H Street, Weeping Water, NE from 4-7 PM on Tuesday, November 3. No services are scheduled at this time with private burial at Sheridan Cemetery, Auburn, NE. Memorials may be sent in care of the family or direct to Blue Valley Behavioral Health, 820 Central Ave #4, Auburn, NE 68305.