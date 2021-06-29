Patricia A. Bartels

June 27, 2021

Patricia A. Bartels Age 74 of Lincoln died 6-27-21.

Survived by husband Joel, children & spouses Michelle (Jason) Kruger, Stephanie Franey (Kevin Danly), Heather (Steve) Stukey, Christopher (Holy) Bartels, 6 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren.

Rosary Wednesday 7 Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home 4040 A Street, Mass of Christian Burial Thursday 10 St. Mary's Catholic Church 14th & K Street. Viewing Wednesday 10-8 with family 6-7. Burial Lincoln Memorial Park. Memorials to Alzheimer's Association. Arrangements by Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at www.bmlfh.com