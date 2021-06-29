Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Lincoln Journal Star
Lincoln Journal Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Patricia A. Bartels
FUNERAL HOME
Butherus Maser & Love
4040 A Street
Lincoln, NE

Patricia A. Bartels

June 27, 2021

Patricia A. Bartels Age 74 of Lincoln died 6-27-21.

Survived by husband Joel, children & spouses Michelle (Jason) Kruger, Stephanie Franey (Kevin Danly), Heather (Steve) Stukey, Christopher (Holy) Bartels, 6 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren.

Rosary Wednesday 7 Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home 4040 A Street, Mass of Christian Burial Thursday 10 St. Mary's Catholic Church 14th & K Street. Viewing Wednesday 10-8 with family 6-7. Burial Lincoln Memorial Park. Memorials to Alzheimer's Association. Arrangements by Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at www.bmlfh.com


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Jun. 29, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
30
Viewing
10:00a.m. - 8:00p.m.
Butherus Maser & Love
4040 A Street, Lincoln, NE
Jun
30
Rosary
7:00p.m.
Butherus Maser & Love
4040 A Street, Lincoln, NE
Jul
1
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Butherus Maser & Love
4040 A Street, Lincoln, NE
Jul
1
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Mary's Catholic Church
14th & K Street, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Butherus Maser & Love
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Butherus Maser & Love.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Love you always Aunt Patty
David Hanson
Family
July 1, 2021
Larry and Janie Pollard
June 30, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results